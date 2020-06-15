DENVER (CBS4) – In a landmark case the U.S. Supreme court ruled that the Civil Rights Act does in fact protect those in the LGBTQ community from job discrimination. Currently only 23 states, including Colorado, have mandates in place that protect LGBTQ employees.

Now federal law will apply to those states that don’t.

Brent Houchin says news about the historic decision traveled fast.

“I was walking our dog. My husband and I started getting texts. My phone was blowing up,” he said.

His friends and family immediately thought of him because of his own case against his former employer Denver Health, who he claims terminated him because he is gay.

“It’s getting closer to four years, and I think everyone wants this to be in a better place as much as I do,” Houchin said.

In February, the Colorado Supreme Court agreed to review their case. Houchin’s attorney, Merrily Archer, says having a major decision in support of LGBTQ rights by the U.S. Supreme Court could have an impact as they move forward with their argument.

“Hearing the (U.S.) Supreme Court reinforce the important public policy for everyone, of equal opportunity is going to be an important message to our supreme court as well,” Archer said.

With that in mind, she says their case brings with it its own unique issue that needs to be addressed. She says the cases raises concerns about how governmental agencies view discrimination cases, claiming they are in the legal sense similar to that of personal injury accidents.

“That’s been Denver Health’s primary argument. They are saying for these accidental occurrences, we enjoy complete governmental immunity and the reality is discrimination claims are so much more than that,” Archer said.

CBS4 reached out to Denver Health for comment about the potential impact the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision might have on the case.

In a statement a Denver Health spokesperson says: