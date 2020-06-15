DENVER (CBS4) – RTD says it will resume the Free MallRide service starting June 21. The buses were suspended in April when RTD reduced service due to low ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shuttles will start operating this week for training. Officials say the shuttles are being cleaned and sanitized every day according to health guidelines.
Riders are encouraged to wear face coverings or masks and maintain social distance.
Staff and Board members will hand out sanitizer and face coverings to customers on the following days and locations:
Wednesday, June 24
• Downtown Boulder Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• Union Station Bus Concourse, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
• Civic Center Station, 4-6 p.m.
• Union Station (light rail platform), 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
• Aurora Metro Center Station, 4-6 p.m.
• Union Station (commuter rail platform), 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
• Federal Center Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• I-25 & Broadway Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 7
• Wadsworth & Hampden Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 8
• Colorado Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• Decatur-Federal Station, 4-6 p.m.
• Nine Mile Station, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
• US36 & Broomfield Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• Olde Town Arvada Station, 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
• Wagon Road Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 15
• Peoria Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• West Side Thornton Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• Arapahoe at Village Center Station, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
• US36 & Table Mesa Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
• Littleton-Mineral Station, 4-6 p.m.