DENVER (CBS4) — History Colorado is reopening next Monday with a new exhibit — the John Denver Experience. All Mondays this summer — including reopening day — are reserved for History Colorado members only. Timed tickets are now on sale at historycolorado.org/welcome.
“The John Denver Experience is a tranquil no-to-low touch environment,” museum officials stated. “It is set amid the ambience of aspens and evergreens and backed by a soundtrack of essential John Denver songs that are punctuated with the sounds of nature.”
The experience features a sunshine room, nature photographs taken by Denver, concert footage, and photo ops with life-size John Denver cutouts. Artifacts on loan from the John Denver Estate — including an all-denim ski suit — are also on view.
Hands-on elements of exhibits have been removed or modified for guest safety. Hand sanitizer or other forms of protection are provided in conjunction with any elements of the museum that must be touched (such as bathroom doors). Details about other aspects of safe social distancing at History Colorado attractions statewide are available at historycolorado.org/welcome.
All eight of History Colorado’s museums throughout the state are returning to in-person service:
- the Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center opens today, June 15;
- Fort Vasquez (Platteville) opens Wednesday, June 17;
- the Center for Colorado Women’s History at Byers-Evans House (Denver), El Pueblo History Museum, and Trinidad History Museum open Friday, June 19;
- the Ute Indian Museum (Montrose) opens Monday, June 22;
- Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin (Leadville) will open on a date to be determined.
RELATED: Georgetown Loop Railroad Reopens, Extra Open-Air Cars Added For Social Distancing