COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A pronghorn doe hit by a car in Colorado Springs gave birth to a fawn that survived — thanks, in part, to a couple that witnessed the incident.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the couple saw the doe was giving birth and pulled the fawn from the mother. They notified wildlife officers immediately and they relocated the orphaned fawn to a rebab center.
Wildlife officers didn’t say whether the doe was giving birth when she was struck or if she went into labor after the crash. They did say the doe was “fatally hit.”