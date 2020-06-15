AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora is asking residents whether they want to keep or repeal the Restricted Breed Ordinance, commonly known as the pit bull ban. Officials are also asking whether residents want the City Council to make the decision or if residents should vote on it.
Aurora’s ordinance prohibits any dog exhibiting the majority of distinguishing characteristics of the following breeds: American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers.
Under the ordinance, people convicted of illegally keeping a pit bull (as defined by the City) could have the dog impounded and face fine of at least $700 and/or up to one year in jail.
A short survey is available at AuroraGov.org/AnimalOrdinance for residents to provide feedback.
Aurora Animal Services will host a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, June 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. to address questions surrounding the city’s Restricted Breed Ordinance. To dial in, participants must call 720.650.7664 using access code 146.079.342. To stream, participants can visit AuroraTV.org.
A panel, including staff from the City Attorney’s Office and the Manager of Animal Services, will address questions that have been submitted in advance by the public. Questions should be sent to animalordinance@auroragov.org by Monday, June 15.
The Virtual Town Hall will be recorded and posted to AuroraTV.org and AuroraGov.org/AnimalOrdinance following the broadcast.