(CBS4/AP) – Colorado leaders in Washington as well as here in the Centennial state are sharing reaction to Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The ruling is a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. The ruling also covers transgender people. The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, the former Colorado judge who was picked by President Donald Trump to join the Supreme Court.

It’s expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination.

No matter who you are or who you love your work is valued in the United States. Thank you to the Supreme Court for making the right decision for equality, inclusivity, and for a more resilient economy. Happy Pride! https://t.co/Fww6Gl8a3T — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) June 15, 2020

The following are reactions from other Colorado leaders:

This is huge, and during #PrideMonth! 🙌🏾 “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.” A landmark ruling by SCOTUS affirming the civil rights of LGBTQ+ community and extending Title VII protections to millions of workers nationwide! — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 15, 2020

What a momentous day. The U.S. Supreme Court has — at long last — correctly ruled that Title VII covers sexual orientation & transgender status! Which means no LGBTQ American can be fired because of who they are or who they love. 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 Happy #PRIDE2020!! — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) June 15, 2020

It’s simple, employers shouldn’t be allowed to discriminate against someone based on who they love. Today’s SCOTUS ruling affirming that fact is a victory for LGBTQ+ rights and an important step in our ongoing fight for equality. #Pride https://t.co/E29HduBRx5 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) June 15, 2020

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled that the Civil Rights Act protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination. No one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love. This is a huge victory in our fight for LGBTQ+ rights.#PrideMonth https://t.co/WLrf8FgvfQ — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) June 15, 2020

Last fall, LGBTQ rights advocates rallied in Denver in support of Title VII including the protection of people based on who they love and how they identify.

