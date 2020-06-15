CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4/AP) – Colorado leaders in Washington as well as here in the Centennial state are sharing reaction to Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The ruling is a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. The ruling also covers transgender people. The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, the former Colorado judge who was picked by President Donald Trump to join the Supreme Court.

Neil Gorsuch (credit: CBS)

It’s expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination.

Gov. Jared Polis, who is the nation’s first openly gay governor, tweeted “No matter who you are or who you love your work is valued in the United States. Thank you to the Supreme Court for making the right decision for equality, inclusivity, and for a more resilient economy. Happy Pride!”

The following are reactions from other Colorado leaders:

Last fall, LGBTQ rights advocates rallied in Denver in support of Title VII including the protection of people based on who they love and how they identify.

