DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released the mugshot for Michael Close who is accused of shooting two people in Denver on June 10. One of those people, Isabella Thallas, died.
Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, were walking their dog near 29th Avenue and Huron Street.
According to police documents, Simon told police a man in a nearby apartment building confronted them about how they were training their dog. That man, Close, then opened fire using an AR-15, police say.
Close faces a first degree murder charge.
Simon is recovering at Denver Health. Thallas had just turned 21 years old on June 8.
