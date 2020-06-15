CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released the mugshot for Michael Close who is accused of shooting two people in Denver on June 10. One of those people, Isabella Thallas, died.

Michael Close (credit: Denver)

Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, were walking their dog near 29th Avenue and Huron Street.

(credit: CBS)

According to police documents, Simon told police a man in a nearby apartment building confronted them about how they were training their dog. That man, Close, then opened fire using an AR-15, police say.

Darian Simon and Isabella Thallas (courtesy: Ana Thallas)

Close faces a first degree murder charge.

Simon is recovering at Denver Health. Thallas had just turned 21 years old on June 8.

