(CBS Local)– Actor Melissa L. Williams holds an important place inside Tyler Perry’s BET universe.

Williams is one of the breakout stars of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” where she plays twin sisters Denise Truesdale and Ruth Hartman and she’s also the star of “Ruthless,” as Ruth Truesdale. Whether it’s being at the center of drama in the White House or with a scandalous religious cult, Williams has proven she’s one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood.

“The Tyler Perry universe is something very extraordinary,” said Williams in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “They do their own casting and production and it’s his own vision and studio. It’s unique in itself in that way. I don’t think I’ll ever experience that anywhere else. It prepares you for anything and you can take on any challenge. It’s a once in a lifetime experience that I hope all actors get the chance to experience this.”

Williams auditioned for both “Sistas” and “The Oval” on BET and couldn’t believe when she got a call from Perry himself to explain his vision for her to play twins on “The Oval.”

“That show is so dramatic and people are so invested that they figure out where the storyline is going,” said Williams. “It’s pretty exciting because I can’t for the life of me figure out any of Tyler Perry’s twists and turns. The Oval is a lot of fun and I get to play Denise and Ruth, who are two twins sisters who are very different. One is in a cult and the other is seducing the president on a regular basis. Two totally different characters who are passionate in different ways and alike in some ways. They are like-minded in going after what they want and not taking no.”

The actor said this was her first time playing two roles in the same show. The success on “The Oval” led to a starring role on “Ruthless,” which is a spin-off of the political soap opera about a woman and her daughter stuck in a religious cult of powerful sex crazed fanatics.

“I said I was game because I had already been put through the Tyler Perry ringer,” said Williams. “When I said yes, Ruthless hadn’t even been written. It’s about a cult and I was told to watch some documentaries on Netflix. When I got the scripts, my eyes were widened by the things that were happening and remembered that this has happened or is happening.”

Watch “The Oval” and “Ruthless” on BET and stream the shows on BET+.