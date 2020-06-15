ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Reservations to visit the Maroon Bells Scene Area are now available through June 27, and shuttle reservations are available through July. Reservations are available in rolling increments.
For now, you can book a slot to drive up Maroon Creek Road. Reservations are $10 per vehicle.
Starting June 28, visitors will be required to use the RFTA shuttle service between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Personal vehicles are allowed to access the Maroon Bells Scenic Area outside of shuttle bus hours of operation, but reservations are required.
The fare will be $15.95 per person for all shuttle reservations. The shuttle is primarily accessed from the Aspen Highlands Ski Area, where parking is free for the first 30 minutes, $10 for up to three hours, $15 between three and eight hours, and $30 for more than eight hours. The Aspen Highlands can also be accessed three times each hour on the free Castle Maroon bus from downtown Aspen.
Reservations for visiting the Maroon Bells Scenic Area and reservation requests for both the shuttle service and parking can be made at www.aspenchamber.org/maroon-bells.