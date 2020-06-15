DENVER (CBS4) – Country star Kenny Chesney has set a date for his rescheduled Chillaxification 2020 tour stop in Colorado. The concert at Mile High was supposed to happen on Aug. 8 of this year but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now rescheduled for July 31, 2021.
The Denver show will be Chesney’s fifth time playing at the Broncos’ home stadium. Florida Georgia Line will also be performing, as well as Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Existing tickets will be honored for the new date at Empower Field at Mile High. Refunds are available at original point of purchase for the next 30 days.
The last time Chesney performed in Denver was on June 30, 2018.