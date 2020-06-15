COMING UPGov. Polis to discuss coronavirus at 3p, watch it live on CBSN Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Empower Field At Mile High, Kenny Chesney

DENVER (CBS4) – Country star Kenny Chesney has set a date for his rescheduled Chillaxification 2020 tour stop in Colorado. The concert at Mile High was supposed to happen on Aug. 8 of this year but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now rescheduled for July 31, 2021.

Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018 in Las Vegas.

Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018 in Las Vegas. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Denver show will be Chesney’s fifth time playing at the Broncos’ home stadium. Florida Georgia Line will also be performing, as well as Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Existing tickets will be honored for the new date at Empower Field at Mile High. Refunds are available at original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

The last time Chesney performed in Denver was on June 30, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply