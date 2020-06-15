AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora police officer involved in a hit-and-run DUI case last August has been fired from his job, the department announced Monday. Last week, Joshua Teeples was sentenced to 18 months probation in the case.
Court records show @AuroraPD Officer Joshua Teeples was sentenced on 6/8 to 18 mos. probation for a hit and run DUI case last August. He was arrested while off duty by @CRPoliceCO who found him through his personalized license plate,"TEEPS2' . pic.twitter.com/a6Km4yixO5
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) June 15, 2020
CBS4 investigative reporter Brian Maass said Teeples was arrested while off duty by a Castle Rock police officer, who found him through his personalized license plate,”TEEPS2.”
APD Chief Vanessa Wilson issued the following statement:
“Today, I terminated the employment of Officer Joshua Teeples. Officer Teeples was arrested on August 27th, 2019, following an off-duty hit and run crash where he was also intoxicated. Officer Teeples was hired in June 2017.
“Immediately following Officer Teeples arrest, he was placed on restricted duty while we conducted an [Internal Affairs] investigation. At the conclusion of the Internal Affairs investigation, this case was sent to the Chiefs Review Board who recommended that he be terminated. Following the Chiefs Review Board’s recommendations, the case was sent to our Independent Review Board, comprised of community and sworn department members, who unanimously agreed on the termination decision.
“After taking over as the Interim Police Chief, it has been my duty to rebuild the trust within our community and hold my officers accountable for their actions. The actions and decisions made by my officers, whether on-duty or off, always need to reflect the professionalism that APD, City Officials and the Aurora residents expect of them.”
