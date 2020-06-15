DENVER (CBS4) – While businesses may be opening up, COVID-19 is still top of mind for many of us. That’s why every week, we get your coronavirus questions answered by CBS4 Medical Editor, Dr. Dave Hnida.

Last week, an official from the World Health Organization suggested the spread of COVID-19 from an asymptomatic person is rare. The next day, the organization took a step back, saying it’s still not known.

“Coronavirus is confusing enough and then when you end up having more misinformation come in, it really does stir the pot in a bad way,” said Dr. Dave.

The CDC says there are reports of asymptomatic and even pre-symptomatic infections. Some studies even suggest up to one in three coronavirus cases are spread through people who show no symptoms.

“We need to be thinking about the fact that we know people without symptoms can spread coronavirus,” said Dr. Dave. “They can infect us, so we need to continue to follow the things we have been doing.”

More than a dozen states across the US are seeing an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, and some are reporting record spikes. That includes states that border Colorado like Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Meanwhile in our state, we are seeing a decrease in cases. Dr. Dave says Coloradans’ actions have helped keep the numbers low.

“Colorado has done a nice, gradual return to reopening the state, and people have done a good job following guidelines,” says Dr. Dave. “States like Arizona have no social distancing or mask requirements, and restaurants are reopening at full capacities.”

Dr. Dave says for Colorado the concern isn’t so much how we are handling reopening, but rather if people from other states come to visit.

“Many people come in from out of state to enjoy the summer mountain tourism season,” said Dr. Dave. “Travel can be a concern.”

Another thing that has been top of mind for many people lately is if there will be a second wave of coronavirus. And if there is one, when will it start? Dr. Dave says the problem is there is no set number to define what a wave could be.

“Colorado may have gone through its first wave when cases seemed to peak in April, but right now 22 other states are seeing spikes in the number of cases, so we just don’t know.”

Dr. Dave warns we may see isolated spikes in cases through the summer and early fall.

“As kids return to school, as businesses reopen, as the weather gets cooler and we’re spending more time inside, there may be a second wave,” said Dr. Dave. “But at this point, it’s the million-dollar question. I don’t think anyone has the answer.”

