MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The East Canyon Fire has burned at least 1,100 acres in Montezuma County near Mancos. It’s forced the evacuation of a number of homes.
The fire is burning on both private and Bureau of Land Management land in Montezuma and La Plata Counties.
The smoke has prompted a health warning – and we could see it here along the Front Range. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday and Tuesday.
RELATED: Denver Weather: This June Heat Wave Continues For 3 More Days
Firefighters are trying to keep the fire east of Road 46, south of Highway 160 and west of County Road 105.
About 60 firefighters are at the scene along with three helicopters, a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT), two air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEATs).