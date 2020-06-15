DENVER (CBS4) – As protests become quieter, local artists are using their craft as a voice to raise awareness to systemic racism and oppression. Anti-Racist Club Colorado partnered with the RedLine Contemporary Art Center and Bonfils-Stanton to create an art installation outside the City and County Building.

The installation titled “Re-Imagining Safety” is a large collection of protest posters and pieces created by recognized artists, like Thomas “Detour” Evans. On Sunday, RedLine hosted a Maker’s Day event for volunteers to create signs.

More than 100 posters were added to the art installation Monday morning.

The installation is in response to The Department of Public Safety & City Council’s call for community input surrounding the future of policing and safety in Denver.

“This moment is crucial that we continue to put our foot on the gas. We are in a place where public officials are listening and they’re asking us for input,” said Katie Leonard, Co-Organizer of Anti-Racist Club CO.

Now their input has been left at their doorstep, for all of city council to see. Artists decided to put the installation front of the City and County building on a Monday, so city leaders would have the opportunity to see their call to redefine policing following their weekly meeting.

“With this art, we want to make the case for those who may not understand, but want to understand, why people are so angry and why there’s a need for an immediate change right now,” said J.C Futrell, Director of Education.

From removing police in Denver schools, to changing the name of Stapleton, voices of color are finally being heard. These artists hope that one day, it won’t take tragedy to bring change.

“It’s sickening that black people have to die in order for people to get things accomplished. It’s been happening for 400 years,” said Leonard.

The art installation will remain in front of Denver’s City and County Building. People are invited to see the artwork and add their own protest signs to the collection.