DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood has reopened after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. And the members returned to find renovations, including a new floors and new murals.

Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot helped welcome the kids back, as did Brittany Bowlen, the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Broncos.

On this day, she wasn’t thinking about her job title but rather her father, the late Pat Bowlen. She recalled that her father was at the club when the team he owned opened it in 2008.

“It was a reflection of his love of this community and how important it was to inspire our youth and to take care of youth,” she said, “to help them learn and grow. To see this club reopen, refurbished and beautifully renovated allows us to continue that mission.”

For the families, having the club open again is a welcome relief.

Four of Tasthmekia Turner’s children go to the club, which she says has become like a home since the family moved to Denver from Memphis.

“This is what the kids need right now because of how the community is set up, there’s nothing for them to do,” she said.” I am all for whatever we need to do to keep them going.”

Turner is an essential worker, so her children have really been cooped up with just each other. The club provides the support they need.

“It’s important for me for my kids to have a social life,” said Turner.

Bowlen also talked about the role the Broncos players have the club members lives.

“I think it’s inspiring for all these kids to see our players using their voice, making sure they are part of this community and showing their care for this community.”

“One of the things the Broncos lean on the most is to bring players into this club to inspire children here and to make sure that they can reach their dreams.”

The facility says they will be limiting their capacity to meet public health guidelines moving forward. The capacity of the club will be set at somewhere between 30 and 50 children until further notice.