Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform rock scaling in Mount Vernon Canyon in Jefferson County. The work starts Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Drivers could see periodic closures on Interstate 70 going west at the Morrison exit. Crews plan to blast rock for 10 minute intervals, and will need to clear the road before traffic is allowed to pass.
Eastbound and westbound U.S. 40 will also be closed between the Wooly Mammoth Park-N-Ride lot and Cabrini Boulevard.
Drivers can use U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon.
CDOT says the project will help crews repave and replace a guardrail along U.S. 40 in 2021.