BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – When restaurants were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, truckers struggled to find food on the road. In Colorado, the owners of a food cart set up off Interstate 70 and fed many of the drivers for free.

Now, that generous couple has encountered hard times and could use a little help.

It can get wicked windy at the old rest stop off I-70 exit 306 to Bennett, but Quintan McKenna has weathered a lot worse.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, that’s for sure,” he told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Quintan and his husband, Eddie, used to be ranch hands for hire. But when Quintan got sick a year ago, they had to stop. The beekeepers started selling honey, pickles and more. They founded a food cart called Bite Meister foods.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t shut them down, but it was hurting customers.

“We heard horror stories from some of the truckers. They didn’t eat in two or three states,” Quintan said.

So truckers got to eat free at Bite Meister … hot food, fancy lemonade, even special desserts. In all, it was about $3,500 worth of food.

“Just us being here was a blessing to them,” said Quintan.

And grateful customers raved about the food.

“And then all of a sudden we got that call from mom and screeching halt,” explained Quintan.

Quintan said Eddie’s mom is gravely ill. He said Eddie flew to Maryland. So the cook is gone and much of the income, but in this wide open country, the community is close.

Some customers are donating to a ‘Mom’s Fund’ to help the couple move. Quintan said they’ll sell some items through Facebook and come back to Colorado frequently.

And maybe, someday, for good.