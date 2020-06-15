(CBS4) – Gyms across Colorado and the nation were closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic, now one national chain has filed for bankruptcy. 24 Hour Fitness said in its Chapter 11 filing that it has secured $250 million in funding to help reopen some of its clubs and expects a majority of locations to be reopened later this month. But the company will be closing 13 locations in Colorado and more than 120 other gyms across the United States.
The 13 locations include one in Fort Collins, one in Greeley and one in Colorado Springs. The rest are located in the Denver metro area.
“As a result of this restructuring, we will gain financial strength and flexibility to accelerate our business transformation plan, which includes reinvestment in our existing clubs, opening new clubs and introducing several new innovative products and services that will enhance the fitness experience for our club members and guests for many years to come,” CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement.
The closures will leave roughly 300 clubs up and running.
