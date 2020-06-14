ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (CBS4) – A train hauling mixed cargo including alcohol derailed and caught fire near Rock Springs, Wyoming on Saturday. Union Pacific officials tell CBS4 26 cars derailed; 10 were damaged in the fire.
No one was reportedly hurt.
It happened on Interstate 80 about four miles east of Rock Springs. It’s not clear, yet, what caused the derailment.
Dramatic video from Jen Wiberg shows a massive fireball erupting from the crash.
Union Pacific says some debris and damaged rail cars have been removed from the tracks. They will be hauled away sometime in the near future, officials say.
Repairs to the tracks are being made now, and one of the main lines has already reopened.
Bureau of Land Management says a fire sparked on public land. It has since been extinguished.