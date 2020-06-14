DENVER (CBS4) — The members of True Light Baptist Church in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood are worshipping behind their windshields. The congregation is away from their pews, due to COVID-19, but they’re seeking community now more than ever.

“Church has always been the epicenter, especially for the African-American community. It’s critical that the church continue to meet in some kind of fashion, to make sure we are demonstrating emotionally, in times such as this,” said Shannon Warner, Pastor at True Light Baptist Church.

For black Christians, church time to congregate, worship and heal.

“When Jesus died, he died for one race,” said the Pastor. But lately, America is reminded that every person doesn’t see one race.

Zuton Lucero-Mills and her children have attended True Light Baptist Church for nearly a decade. She says the Sunday mornings spent here are full of therapeutic praise.

“This is where I come to revitalize and replenish and rejuvenate. This is the zone where I come to get ready to go out in world and fight all the fights that need to happen. It’s peaceful,” said Lucero-Mills.

This week marked the second drive-in service for True Light Baptist Church.

Churchgoers filled the parking lot Sunday, with their radios tuned to 88.7. Long-time members say the church’s message is still the same, but the focus has shifted, just like the nation’s social climate.

“We talk more about what’s going on in the world than we did before. It’s a whole lot of chaos,” explained Ashantay Mills, Zuton’s daughter.

Toward the end of his sermon, Pastor Warner said:

“Swallow your tongue. Swallow your pride. Makes it home by any means necessary.” He didn’t read this from the Bible, but every black mother said – “Amen.”

“It’s not a new conversation in our house, but it resonates on a different level,” said Lucero-Mills, with her black son and daughter sitting nearby.

Whether you have a black child in the car, a black father in a Wendy’s drive-thru, or a black neighbor you call a friend — most have someone who needs their prayers, now more than ever.

“Look at the car next to you,” said Pastor Warner. “You’re not in this by yourself.”