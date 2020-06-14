DENVER (CBS4) – A memorial in Denver honored the grocery store workers who’ve died as a result of the coronavirus. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 (UFCW) hosted the event on Sunday.
Karen Haws, Randy Narvaez and James McKay were remembered on Sunday with a motorcade at the King Soopers at 9th Avenue and Corona Street. Narvaez and McKay worked at that location.
Haws worked as a courtesy clerk and was an employee since 2019; Narvaez worked in receiving and was an employee since 1990; McKay worked as a courtesy clerk and was an employee since 2006.
Haws was 67 years old and died on her birthday, the union states. Narvaez was 51 years old and was an avid Broncos fan. McKay was 75 years old and grew up in a military family.
“We continue to stand with all essential heroes and their families who have been affected by COVID-19 and those who continue to work everyday. Today, all of our members are essential heroes, and will be forever,” the union stated in a news release.
The service started the Colorado Education Association parking lot as the union president, Kim Cordova and the executive director of Colorado Jobs with Justice, Pamela Reséndiz Trujano joined family members in speaking.