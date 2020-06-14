CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- I hope your ready for some summer heat!

The current weather pattern has Colorado set up for above normal temperatures and just a few isolated gusty storms.

Temperatures across the metro area will be soaring into the 90s for Sunday.

Statewide you have to go into the mountains to cool off with high temperatures mostly in in the 70s.

There will be a fairly strong southwesterly flow across the central Rockies. So gusty winds will develop during the afternoon on Sunday enhancing the fire danger for half of the state.

This will not only bring in the heat but, return a flow of moisture over part of eastern Colorado. There is a marginal chance for damaging wind produced by thunderstorms in the northeastern corner of the state.

The sizzling Summer heat should last thru the middle of the next week with a chance for maybe tying the record high on Tuesday which is 95 degrees.

Dave Aguilera

