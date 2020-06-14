MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations orders have been given to residents near Road 46 and Road H in Montezuma County. Firefighters are battling the East Canyon Fire burning on Menefee Mountain near Mancos.
The Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch says, as of 2 p.m., the fire was reported to be 40 acres and was growing.
Fort Lewish Mesa Fire and federal resources have been deployed, Durango Fire Rescue says.
Evacuees are asked to go to the Mancos Fire Station for registration. Questions about the fire are being taken at 970-385-8700.
Questions about the East Canyon Fire, including help with sheltering? Call the hotline at (970)385-8700
Details about how the fire started have not been released. It is unclear if the fire is threatening structures.
