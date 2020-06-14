Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they arrested two people in a stolen vehicle investigation. They say a large number of police officers responded to the area near 49th Avenue and Yosemite Street on Sunday morning.
Officers say the suspects ran away from a reported stolen vehicle.
Update: Two suspects are in custody. Officers will remain in the area completing the investigation into this recovered stolen vehicle. https://t.co/eiaFj7Ogpn
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 14, 2020
Further details about the suspects were not released. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the situation.