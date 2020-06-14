CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they arrested two people in a stolen vehicle investigation. They say a large number of police officers responded to the area near 49th Avenue and Yosemite Street on Sunday morning.

Officers say the suspects ran away from a reported stolen vehicle.

Further details about the suspects were not released. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the situation.

Comments

Leave a Reply