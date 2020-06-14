DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds marched and performed on city streets Saturday in the annual Juneteenth parade while residents lined up on either side to watch the event. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

“Everyone coming out, black, white, any kind of color, I love it,” said one woman watching the parade.

The date of June 19th has marked the emancipation of slaves for more than 100 years across the country. Organizers in Denver say they have one of the largest celebrations that includes the parade and other events around the cultural holiday. But this year, Juneteenth was not the same because of the coronavirus.

“I thought it was wonderful. Used to a longer one but I loved the parade,” another woman watching on the sidewalk said.

Some aspects of the celebration had to be canceled or turned into a virtual experience. The team behind the Denver tradition, which goes back 50 years, says they appreciate the increased attention and interest this year but hope it extends beyond the weekend.

Protests and calls for racial justice since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis became a part of the parade on Saturday. But some say that is not enough, the reach of the celebration won’t be truly effective until it becomes a part the education each students receives in this country.

“I am Juneteenth. You’re not free, I’m not free,” one of the organizers told CBS4.

Local dance groups and cultural organizations met at Manual High School in the morning to make final preparations before the parade. The route began at the school and moved into the Five Points neighborhood before returning to the high school campus. Streets were closed and the path included police road blocks along with a patrol car escort.

“We’re people and we matter,” one woman said about the recent events referenced in the parade.

Another woman watching with her shared her sentiment, but acknowledged the current national conversation is helping and more people paying attention to Juneteenth is a promising development.

“Everybody’s eyes are wide open now. Now they see what’s going on.”

This year there will be a music festival taking place virtually on Thursday, June 18.

https://www.juneteenthmusicfestival.com/