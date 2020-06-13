(CBS4) – Walgreens and CVS say they, too, will remove beauty and hair products for women of color from locked cases. It follows a policy change from Walmart following a CBS4 report.
Walgreens says they’ve banned the practice. CVS says no personal care products for communities of color will be kept in locked displays.
CBS4’s Tori Mason introduced you to Lauren Epps who shared her video showing hair care products locked behind cases at a Montbello Walmart. She felt it was discriminatory as other beauty products, like Suave and Pantene, were on shelves, not locked away.
Epps says once she found an associate to retrieve the product she wanted, the product was than put in a portable locked case and taken to the register.
In a statement to CBS4 on Monday, a Walmart spokesperson said: “We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind at Walmart. We serve more than 140 million customers weekly, crossing all demographics, and are focused on meeting their needs while providing the best shopping experience at each store. We’re sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis.”