DENVER (CBS4) – Local activist and Denver School Board member, Tay Anderson, is now calling for Stapleton Neighborhood residents to change the name. The neighborhood is named after former Denver Mayor Benjamin Stapleton who was associated with the Ku Klux Klan.
Anderson posted on social media a march would be planned in the neighborhood if residents don’t act.
The neighbors of Stapleton have ONE WEEK to change their name … if they do NOT we will march through their neighborhood to show them #BlackLivesMatter
— Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) June 13, 2020
Anderson later tweeted, “a peaceful march against white supremacy is coming to a neighborhood near you.” He has helped organize several recent protests in light of the death of George Floyd.
At this point, there is a Facebook event hosted by Anderson planned for June 20 at 11 a.m.
In August of 2019, residents voted against changing the name.
RELATED: Stapleton Neighbors Combat Racist Graffiti With Supportive Messages