DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver offered expanded coronavirus testing in the Montbello neighborhood on Saturday. It’s an effort to help communities of color attain resources to fight coronavirus.
Organizers held the event at Montbello High School. Testing sites for the initiative are picked by the Racial Equity Council. It was created by the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation.
“It’s important. We can get our children tested, our seniors, the teens and everyone. We encourage them to come out to this event and get tested,” said Anne White, Executive Director Montbello 2020.
“When we initially started having the COVID outbreak, tests were not easily accessible. We wanted to make sure that when tests became accessible, we were in the neighborhoods letting people know that they have access to these tests and these opportunities,” said Alisha Brown, a spokeswoman for Sustainable Urban Communities.
There are a few more free, community-based testing events planned for June:
Thursday, June 18
Sam’s Club
7805 E. 35th Ave.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
New Hope Baptist Church
3701 Colorado Blvd.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
The Center for African American Health
3350 Hudson St.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (both days)
Friday, June 27
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
1500 S. Dayton St.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.