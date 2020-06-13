Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rockslide east of Palisade seriously damaged a semi-truck on Interstate 70. It happened on Friday.
No one was hurt, but the truck had to be towed away. The driver, William Lewish, Jr., says he slowed down when he saw the rocks falling.
“I look up to my right and see little rocks coming down, then I see a big old rock coming down so I slowed down and when I slowed down the rocks just came and there’s a big old dust storm and I couldn’t see nothing,” said Lewis.
He says he was thankful for the help from complete strangers. One woman and her husband told him they were bodybuilders and were picking up boulders “like they do this everyday,” he said.
The interstate has since reopened.