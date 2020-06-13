DENVER (CBS4) – Bicyclists came together on Saturday to ride in solidarity of Black Lives Matter. They traveled from the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue at City Park to the State Capitol Building.
Many riders say they joined to show support for George Floyd and for the Black Lives Matter movement in a unique way.
“I think a lot of people find a lot of freedom in bicycling. Despite the fact that there are a lot of bicyclists in Denver, which I think is one thing that makes it unique and a good way of doing it here, there are issues of exclusivity within the cycling community. So, I think this is an opportunity to bridge a lot of the issues of racial injustice,” said Stephanie Puello, a rider.
“We know a lot of cyclists in Denver support what’s going on, so we just used our platform to try to get out here and help create change,” said another cyclist.
Riders also knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the State Capitol.