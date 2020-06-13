DENVER(CBS)- Our big ridge of high pressure has shifted slightly to the east for the weekend. This will still bring in some very hot temperatures but, at the same time it will open the door for more moisture to flow in along with gusty winds.

First thing we have going for Saturday is the heat! Statewide temps will be above normal for this time of year. With Southeastern Colorado just a few degrees shy of 100!

With Colorado caught between the high pressure ridge and the northwestern low gusty winds will be increasing during the day. This will make the fire danger high in eastern and southeastern parts of the state. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for these areas.

In addition to the gusty winds there will be a push of moisture in this set up for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Most of the scattered storms will be high based. Producing strong, gusty winds and lightning. Unfortunately these types of storms don’t typically produce much in the way of rain. So strong damaging winds are the main threat over 2/3rd of the state for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be drier with only late day thunderstorms expected on an isolated basis over areas south of I-70 after 5pm. Wind will again kick up the fire danger in a more widespread area including eastern and western Colorado.