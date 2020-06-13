(CBS4) – The Colorado Restaurant Association released findings from a survey they conducted between June 1 and June 9. The association surveyed more than 220 restaurant operators on capacity limits following the coronavirus pandemic.

Results show eight out of 10 restaurants are operating below 50% capacity for indoor dining. There is a 50 person limit, according to official guidelines. At the current capacity limits, 56% of surveyed restaurants say they will consider closing permanently in less than three months.

Seven percent of restaurants say they will consider closing in less than a month.

While 90% of restaurants say their municipality has expanded outdoor seating options, only 27% of restaurants have been able to offer outdoor seating.

Questions about whether there would be enough customers to fill demand seem be moot. More than half of restaurants, 66%, say they are either turning people away or forcing them to wait. Nearly a third, 32%, are turning away more than 50% of their normal capacity.

The customers who are getting into restaurants are majorly following social distancing guidelines; 88% of restaurants offering dine-in service say customers are abiding by guidelines; 72% say customers are wearing face masks.

LINKS: CRA COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey | Reopening Guidelines

On Tuesday, the city of Denver told CBS4 they asked the state to increase restaurant capacity guidelines.

Cities like Frisco and Littleton allowed some downtown streets to close to help expand outdoor seating.

