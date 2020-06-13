CBSN DenverWatch Now
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say one person is missing at Chatfield State Park. They responded to a water rescue at around 3:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Rescuers say one person was in the water and was brought to shore. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Two dive teams deployed to find the missing person. Officials say, about 45 minutes later, teams found a man under water. He was taken to a hospital while receiving CPR.

Further details, such as what preceded the water rescue call, have not been released.

