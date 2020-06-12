LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of a mountain lion spotted in the town of Lyons this week.
A #mountainlion in Lyons.
Learn more about these magnificent animals and what to do if you were to encounter one ⬇️https://t.co/9t0vPivxdz pic.twitter.com/mMhelcXsq5
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 11, 2020
CPW shared tips about what to do if you encounter a mountain lion:
- Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.
- Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
- Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
- Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!
“Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years,” the CPW website stated. “Most of the attacks were by young lions, perhaps forced out to hunt on their own and not yet living in established areas. Young lions may key in on easy prey, like pets and small children.”
CPW says it’s important to talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one. Adults should closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors in mountain lion territory. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn.