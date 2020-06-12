DENVER (CBS4) – Many businesses are getting creative so they can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some fun activities for you and your family to enjoy in person, or virtually, over the weekend.
The Denver Comedy Lounge is taking the laughs outside for their first in person event since March. Starting Friday evening, the shows will be held right behind the lounge with food from Denver Sushi House. Seating is limited, so you must purchase tickets ahead of the show.
https://denvercomedylounge.com/#home-2-section
Last week we told you about Dazzle’s live stream shows, and now the jazz club is hosting a grand reopening on Friday. Dotsero will perform after a three-course meal. Dazzle wants to remind guests to wear a mask when moving around the building. If you can’t make it out, enjoy Dazzle’s past live streams are on their YouTube page.
Inside the Orchestra is moving their “Tiny Tots” June program online. “Play with Music – Let’s Get Moving” is a 30-minute program that will feature performances from different musicians. The fun, imagination-based activities are available until June 21st.