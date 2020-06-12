DENVER (CBS4)– There will be sweeping reforms at police departments statewide after the passage of a police accountability bill at the state Capitol. The mother of a young black man killed by police in Aurora was in the House chamber for the final vote.

Eleven Republicans joined all Democrats in passing the bill that also drew support from the Fraternal Order of Police, Sheriff’s Association and Chiefs of Police.

Speaker KC Becker began crying as she thanked the bill sponsors for doing what, she said, seemed impossible a week ago.

With bi-partisan support, they passed a bill that’s ideas had been debated at the Capitol for decades, “We’re channeling our empathy, our sympathy and rage into making lasting change. Colleagues, I’m asking for an “aye” vote on this bill. I’m confident that it will make our law enforcement more accountable, our communities of color more safe and more just.”

Republican leader Patrick Neville said the bill isn’t perfect but it has more good than bad, “I’m going to vote “yes” but I’m going to do it for the right reason, I’m going to vote yes because I believe it’s the right thing to do, not because I’m afraid of the protests or demonstrations, but because I think this is sound policy.”

Only one lawmaker spoke in opposition, criticizing the provision that makes it easier to sue officers.

The mother of Elijah McClain, who was killed by police in Aurora, was in the gallery for the final vote. Bill sponsor Representative Leslie Herod asked the House to pay tribute to her as well as the mother of De’Von Bailey, who was killed by police in Colorado Springs.

Herod said their deaths were not in vain.

She also had a message for her colleagues, “To every single member here who has agreed that injustices happening in black and brown communities, I look forward to seeing your bill brought forward next legislative session to address this issue. Don’t put it on our backs alone as black caucus members.”

Under the bill, officers can only use deadly force on felony suspects who are at substantial and imminent risk of seriously hurting or killing someone, chokeholds are banned, body cameras are required by 2023, police must report every time they stop a person they suspect of a crime along with the person’s race, gender and ethnicity, they must also report wrongdoing by fellow officers, and they can be held personally liable for damages up to $25,000 if they are found guilty of violating someone’s civil rights.

The bill passed the Senate with only one “no” vote. Senators now have to concur with the House amendments. Lawmakers expect to adjourn Saturday.