DENVER (CBS4) – With temperatures heading back into the 90s for the weekend, plenty of people in Colorado want to hit the pool. Gov. Jared Polis has said pools can open, but lots of people want to know if they are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS4’s Andrea Flores posed that question to CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida on CBSN Denver this week. He says it’s okay to enjoy the warm weather poolside, just make sure to follow social distancing guidelines.

“As for the water, as long as it is properly disinfected and treated, you don’t really need to worry about getting coronavirus from the water itself,” Hnida said. “It’s actually the people you need to be concerned about.”

Hnida suggested finding a pool where staff disinfects hand rails, tables and chairs at least once an hour.

And he said to remember just how much those youngsters like to make friends and how easy it is for them. Hnida reminded us it’s important to keep just family together in groups.

He also addressed the increasing availability of COVID-19 antibody testing.

As people get those results, many want to know if they still need to take precautions if they have a positive antibody test result.

“They really think they are immune but I’ve got to tell you, this is not necessarily a ‘one-and-done’ situation,” Hnida said.

“We don’t know what the immunity is after you’ve had coronavirus. Antibodies in your blood stream does not equal immunity.”

He said that means you still need to wear a mask, keep up the social distancing and practice good hygiene.