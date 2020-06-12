DENVER (CBS4) — A section of Broadway is closed Friday while local artists paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the street.
The mural, designed by local artist Adri Norris, is being painted on Broadway between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue. Broadway was closed from 13th Avenue to 17th Avenue Thursday night. It is scheduled to remain closed until midnight on Friday. The area will remain open to foot traffic for those taking part in nearby demonstrations.
Organizers invited local Denver artists, in particular black, indigenous and artists of color, as well as community volunteers to be a part of the creative process on Friday.
“This partnership between the city and the artists is being undertaken in the spirit of collaboration and alliance, creating a platform for voices of color, and building community voices against racial injustice,” officials stated.
Murals with a similar message have been popping up all across the country since the protests after George Floyd’s death.
