BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Berthoud and another man from Greeley are facing charges of stealing Coloradans’ cars, tools, guns, electronics and more. In all, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office estimates the value of the items stolen by Cory Lafferty and Justin Castner collectively totals approximately $200,000.
Lafferty, 34, is from Berthoud and Castner, 31, is from Greeley. Police arrested them two weeks ago at a home in Berthoud, where they found several stolen vehicles as well as many other items that were stolen from parked cars in late May in Berthoud. Even more items were found to have been stolen from residents of nearby Longmont and Fort Collins, as well as from Boulder, Lakewood and Parker.
Capt. Robert Coleman said in a news release that came out on Friday that many of the victims have had their property returned.
“The cooperation and hard work of several law enforcement agencies led to the dismantling of this multi-county theft ring,” said Coleman, who heads the sheriff’s office’s investigative team.
In addition to an assortment of random items that were stolen, the things police say the two men took were as follows:
– 5 stolen vehicles
– 2 stolen trailers
– tools
– guns
– credit cards
– electronics
Both men have been released from jail on bond.