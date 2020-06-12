MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– A family known for helping others is now in a position to need help from others. This, after the father of eight children continues his recovery at home from coronavirus.

Rich Haviland is surviving coronavirus with the help of oxygen, plasma, family and friends. It was back in April his family called an ambulance when he couldn’t breathe.

He recalled thinking, “I’m scared because they are telling me I have this virus and with nobody around me to say anything to my wife, my kids. I was afraid for my life, too.”

At Swedish Hospital, his condition became so bad he was placed on a ventilator for a week-and-half. He remembers nothing.

But when he was released, a different type of problem emerged, “I can’t work, I am on disability.”

And his wife, she must take care of him.

That’s when a neighbor in this area named “Friendly Hills” pitched in. Ellen Haviland, Rich’s wife, said help came in the form of a neighbor Margo Schappell.

“She posted on the NextDoor site, and all of a sudden we have people coming in and out delivering food and whatever else we needed.”

One of their many children, Logan, said, “You know coronavirus is a serious thing and when he got it, it broke me in half.”

But Rich has survived, noting, “My kids think I’m a hero. So… ok.”

Their Superman, wearing a coronavirus mask with the Superman emblem on the front, is on the road to recovery in Friendly Hills.

