Trail Ridge Road Reopens After June SnowPark officials say the storm left 6-8 feet of drifted snow between the Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs.

Go Ahead, Jump In. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Tackles COVID-19 & The PoolWith temperatures heading back into the 90s for the weekend, plenty of people in Colorado want to hit the pool.

Denver Weather: The Second Weekend In June Will Be Just As Hot As The FirstAfter a four day break from high temperatures in the 90s, they return for Denver and the Front Range on Friday. There is also a very slight chance for late day thunderstorms on Friday followed by a somewhat better chance on Saturday.

Colorado Drought Worsens Despite Recent Rain And SnowAfter rain and snow spread across virtually all of Colorado earlier this week, the weekly drought update released Thursday morning did not capture any improvement. And in some parts of the state, drought actually worsened.