DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Fire Department is asking for help finding the arson suspect wanted in connection with the fire at the City Grille last week. It started early last Friday at 1:21 a.m. at City Grille near Colfax and Logan.
Security cameras from a nearby business show the man walking in the alley behind the restaurant, possibly carrying boxes. He then puts something over the fence on the north side of the business.
He’s described as a balding, light-skinned man with short, cropped hair. He may have a tattoo or tattoos on his left forearm.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms have announced a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for this fire.
The building suffered heavy damage on the patio. Firefighters say there was minor damage inside.