DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue saved two cats from a burning home in Douglas County Friday. Firefighters treated both cats with oxygen.
The fire broke out at a home on Castle Ridge Cir. In Unincorporated Douglas County.
“Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the garage and prevented it from spreading inside the house,” South Metro tweeted.
South Metro posted pictures of firefighters bringing two cats out of the home.
South Metro said the cats were reunited with their humans and given oxygen as a precaution.
No one was hurt in the fire.