Filed Under:Douglas County News, South Metro Fire Rescue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue saved two cats from a burning home in Douglas County Friday. Firefighters treated both cats with oxygen.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The fire broke out at a home on Castle Ridge Cir. In Unincorporated Douglas County.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

“Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the garage and prevented it from spreading inside the house,” South Metro tweeted.

South Metro posted pictures of firefighters bringing two cats out of the home.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

South Metro said the cats were reunited with their humans and given oxygen as a precaution.

No one was hurt in the fire.

