(CBS4) — The C470 Express Lanes will be open for testing this weekend. The express lanes are between Interstate 25 and Wadsworth Boulevard. Drivers will be able to use the new express lanes for free until the middle of August. After that, tolls will range from $.65 to almost $4.
Crews expect to begin work to open the eastbound Express Lane late Friday and it should be fully open Saturday morning. Work to open the westbound Express Lanes is scheduled to begin Saturday night. All Express Lanes are expected to be open to traffic by this Sunday.
Once testing is complete in August, drivers will have the choice of taking the Express Lanes, which will be available 24 hours a day, for a faster, more reliable travel time in exchange for a toll. All travelers will have the choice of taking the general-purpose lanes for free. On other roadways, Express Lanes have improved travel times across all lanes. To save money, drivers are encouraged to get an ExpressToll pass prior to toll commencement in August.
Tolls will range from $0.65 to $3.60 per toll point with an ExpressToll pass depending on the time of day.
Construction on the project began in 2016. Not only did CDOT add the new toll lanes, crews also improved on-ramps, bridges, and interchanges.