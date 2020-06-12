Denver Weather: The Second Weekend In June Will Be Just As Hot As The FirstAfter a four day break from high temperatures in the 90s, they return for Denver and the Front Range on Friday. There is also a very slight chance for late day thunderstorms on Friday followed by a somewhat better chance on Saturday.

Colorado Drought Worsens Despite Recent Rain And SnowAfter rain and snow spread across virtually all of Colorado earlier this week, the weekly drought update released Thursday morning did not capture any improvement. And in some parts of the state, drought actually worsened.

'Daddy Did His Job': Woman Recounts Tree Falling On Husband, Daughter"Daddy did his job," said Kristin Newman, Erich's wife. "Daddy protected her, daddy saved her, daddy held her hand until they were able to get her out from under the tree."

Dry Conditions, Accelerated Snowmelt Reported Across ColoradoThe Natural Resources Conservation Service reported below average precipitation in major Colorado basins during the months of April and May.