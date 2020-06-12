ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman in Adams County says a utility crew installed a 5G box in her front yard without any warning — and left behind a mess.
“So one day the crews just showed up and they didn’t even knock on the door and tell me they’re going to put the box in,” Hailey Nguyen told CBS4’s Jacqueline Quynh. That was on April 30.
The crew told her the utility box going in at the end of her yard was related to 5G service.
“For a big cellphone carrier company something,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said she found permits for past utility installations but has not been able to find one this time.
“When you do something, you need to send the letter before you start doing it.”
On top of that, Nguyen said the crews left metal sticking out, tire tracks across her yard, and dirt across parts of her lawn.
CBS4 contacted Adams County and their communications director told us the work was permitted.
In an email, Christa Bruning explained “It is not required that contractors notify residents of work done on county right-of-ways, though it’s common practice.”
However the county agreed the front yard was not returned to its original condition, so the contractor was called and crews returned Thursday to fix it. It was still not complete on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Nguyen questions what could happen in the future.
“We the residents will have to clean up their mess.”
You must maintain the first 10 feet off a street, but the County has that right of way for the sidewalk and any utilities that may be installed, including in the street.