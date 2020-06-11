COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man will spend his life in prison for murdering his roommate and their landlord last April in Commerce City.
Thomas Holleman pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Raphael Sassi. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder for the death of 59-year-old Mary Broad. Both were shot multiple times in the chest and head.
After the shooting, Holleman called 911, telling officers that he had just killed his landlord and one of his roommates at 10813 Belle Creek Boulevard. Holleman told police he would be waiting for them on the front porch. That’s where he was was arrested.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Mason said Holleman committed a “gruesome, selfish, outrageous, and, most of all, brutal double homicide. Thomas Holleman murdered Raphael Sassi and Mary Broad in cold blood – at a time when both had just achieved long-sought happiness in their own lives.”
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Holleman to life in prison without parole, plus 48 years.