LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Waterton Canyon in Littleton will reopen to the public — on weekdays only — starting Monday, June 15. Officials with Denver Water said they will “closely monitor the weekday use over the next month” to decide whether to also open on weekends.
“Denver Water’s priority in Waterton Canyon is the health and safety of our employees, their families, and the critical infrastructure,” officials stated.
Denver Water encourages following safety guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining safe social distancing. People should also limit gathering around wildlife and blocking the service road for working vehicles.
“Following these guidelines and support from the community is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable water supply for 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area,” officials stated.
The canyon will follow normal operating hours on weekdays, opening a half hour before sunrise and closing a half hour after sunset. Recreationists should bring their own water as facilities may be limited or unavailable. Denver Water staff will have limited ability to provide support in case of emergencies.
Hikers and bikers on the Colorado Trail should seek alternative access points due to weekend closures. Alternative access points can be found at coloradotrail.org.
For more information or updates on the status of Denver Water’s recreation facilities, please visit denverwater.org/recreation.