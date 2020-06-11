Men's Health Month: Men Should Be Aware Of Cardiac RiskMen should know the signs of urinary symptoms so they can be evaluated for prostate cancer right away.

2 hours ago

Maquala Glenn Faces Charges In Killing Of Quincy BrewerEstevon Garcia is also charged in the May 31 death off Brighton Boulevard.

3 hours ago

A Member Of The Death Squad Who Is Accused Of Crimes Committed In Gambia Has Been Arrested In ColoradoA man that has been living in the Denver area since 2016 has been arrested for crimes he committed in Gambia.

3 hours ago

Search Crews In Eagle County Say After A Fifth Day Of Searching There Is Still No Sign Of A Missing Three Year OldThe search continues for a missing three year old boy in Eagle county.

3 hours ago

Lonnie Shadrick Winbourn, Of Cortez, Sentenced For Stealing Ancestral Puebloan ArtifactsA man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for taking items from an Ancestral Puebloan ceremonial site at Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in southwestern Colorado.

3 hours ago

Fatal Fire Near Buena Vista: Woman And Boy Die, Man HurtA woman and a boy are dead after a fire at a home near Buena Vista.

3 hours ago