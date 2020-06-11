(CBS4) – June is Men’s Health Month and we should be encouraging our fathers, grandfathers and friends to get in for a checkup. Doctor Manoj Bupathi, an Oncologist with the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthOne, says the two biggest concerns when it comes to men’s health are cardiac risk and prostate cancer.
“Knowing the signs of heart attacks is going to be very important,” Bupathi said.
Men should also know the signs of urinary symptoms so they can be evaluated for prostate cancer right away.
Bupathi says men should be getting a routine physical exam.
“Routine physical exams should cover blood pressure, blood count, cholesterol, but most importantly a PSA. Especially for men who have a family history of breast cancer,” Bupathi said.
Bupathi says there are a few steps men can take to becoming more heathy at home.
“Some of the things we talk about are limiting alcohol use, increasing physical activity and eliminating smoking,” Bupathi said.
Though the biggest piece of advice Bupathi says is to not ignore any symptom you might not be able to explain.
Bupathi says it is really important to be evaluated so you know it is not something serious.