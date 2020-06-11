DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of people joined friends and family at a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember Isabella Thallus who was shot and killed while walking her dog in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood just one day earlier. Her boyfriend, Darian Simon, was shot twice.
Simon told police the shooter yelled at them about his dog before he opened fire.
On Thursday night, the crowd gathered for the candlelight vigil at West 31st and Fox Street. They remembered a young woman, full of life, taken too soon.
“I have never gone to sleep crying and woke up crying in my life,” said Isabella’s father who said the loss has left him broken. “She was walking her dog with her boyfriend, that was it.”
The growing memorial includes pictures of Isabella, flowers, candles and stuffed animals. She celebrated her 21st birthday last week.
“I know she touched everyone of your lives in one way or another and she was such a beautiful innocent,” said Isabella’s mother.
Simon joined the vigil by video because he is still recovering in the hospital.
Isabella and Simon were shot near 29th and Huron Street on Wednesday.
The shooting suspect Michael Close, 36, faces a first-degree murder charge as well as an aggravated assault charge.