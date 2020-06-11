DENVER (CBS4) — Isabella Thallas was shot and killed in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, her family confirmed. Her boyfriend was shot twice but is expected to survive. He told police the shooter yelled at them about his dog before he opened fire.
Thallas and her boyfriend were shot near 29th and Huron Street.
Family members say Thallas just turned 21 last week.
“Today we lost a daughter, sister, grand daughter, niece and friend,” her mother, Ana Thallas, wrote. “The Lord called her home and she is resting in peace with Him.”
On Thursday, people began leaving candles and flowers at the scene.
Ana Thallas invited mourners to a candlelight vigil at West 31st and Fox Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“We asked that you kindly respect our privacy and Isabella’s life by keeping this positive and loving,” Ana Thallas wrote.
Isabella Thallas was the oldest of three siblings, her mother said.