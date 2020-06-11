Comments
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) – A woman and a boy are dead after a fire at a home near Buena Vista. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a mile north of the town line.
A man and girl managed to escape before firefighters and police arrived. The sheriff’s office says firefighters found and recovered the woman and boy inside the burning home but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was airlifted to a regional burn center and the girl was released to relatives. The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)